'One to watch' - Fabrizio Romano makes ominous Tariq Lamptey transfer claim as Wolves and Lyon monitor ‘situation’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Tariq Lamptey ‘could leave’ the club in the final days of the January transfer window.

The Ghana international has found his game time limited at the Seagulls this campaign. The 22-year-old has made 16 appearances in the Premier League, but has only been named in the starting XI once.

Lamptey has, however, enjoyed more time on the pitch in domestic cup competitions this season, starting all four of Albion’s games in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ghanaian has seen his path into the Brighton first team blocked by midfielder Pascal Groß, who is flourishing in the wing-back role under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lamptey’s lack of playing time has alerted clubs across Europe to his services, including seven-time Ligue Un champions Olympique Lyonnais.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Tariq Lamptey, one to watch in the final days of the transfer window. European clubs are informed on his situation as he could leave Brighton #BHAFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Olympique Lyon are among clubs now showing interest in Lamptey in case Malo Gusto leaves to join Chelsea.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror has reported that Albion’s Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers could make a move for the youngster as they look to bolster their options at full-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Tariq Lamptey ‘could leave’ the club in the final days of the January transfer window. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images