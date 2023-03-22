Former Brighton & Hove Albion favourite Neal Maupay could leave Everton at the end of the season and is ‘open to joining’ a club in Italy, according to the player’s agent Federico Pastorello.

The striker swapped Sussex for Merseyside in the summer – signing a three-year contract at the Toffees with an option of a further year – but has struggled for goals at Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old has scored just once in 22 games in all competitions for the Blues this season.

Pastorello, Maupay’s representative, revealed that Italian outfit Salernitana were interested in the Frenchman before he joined the Seagulls’ Premier League rivals.

And speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the Italian revealed a move to Serie A at the end of the campaign is an option for the ex-Albion ace.

Pastorello said: “Salernitana wanted him. Everton got the deal done in January then changed the coach. We’ll see in June.

“Probably there could be options in Serie A. Neal is open to joining Italy.”

Maupay joined Brighton in the summer of 2019 from Brentford on a four-year deal.

His first Premier League campaign saw him net ten times for the Seagulls, finishing as top scorer.

In total he scored 27 goals in 110 appearances for Albion, including 26 in 102 Premier League games.