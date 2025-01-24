'Opened up' - David Moyes confirms another major injury blow for Everton ahead of Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest Premier League team news ahead of Brighton vs Everton

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton manager David Moyes has been dealt a blow after winger Dwight McNeil suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury which could require potentially season-ending surgery.

The 25-year-old has been out since December 4 but having not recovered is now scheduled to revisit a specialist to see whether he will need to have an operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McNeil is the club’s joint-highest Premier League assist provider with three and joint second-highest scorer with three, despite having been absent for the last seven matches.

Everton's Scottish manager David Moyes will manage his 700th Premier League match against Brighton

“It looks like Dwight is probably going to have to have some surgery on his knee,” said Moyes, whose side are only four points above the relegation zone.

“He was out this morning on the grass trying to get going and didn’t feel right. They were always saying if he didn’t come through today, we’d take him back to the specialist.

“I’m saying surgery, the specialist might decide something else. I was only told this about half-an-hour before I came into the press conference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what the worst-case scenario might be, Moyes added: “If you get opened up I don’t think people come back quicker than four to six weeks.

“My general feeling is that they don’t feel it’s something so bad – it’s not like he has got a cruciate or anything like that. Hopefully, he will be OK.

“It’s a real blow because we need him back for things like deliveries and set-plays but also for his general play as, by all accounts, he’s performed really well.”

Such is the paucity of resources in the squad, Moyes admits he may have to pitch the likes of midfielders James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam straight back into the squad despite both being out since October with injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“James is a bit further on than Tim, at the moment. Tim has been back in training the last three or four days,” said the Scot ahead of the trip to Brighton.

“In an ideal scenario, you’d give them a couple of under-21 games and some more practice but if we need to use them, we would.

“They’ll not be too far away because I need them around the squad to give me that bit more depth.”

Moyes is set to manage his 700th Premier League match this weekend, the majority of those games coming in his first spell at Everton having also taken charge of Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham (twice).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s incredible really,” he said. “When you start out I don’t think you ever believe… you’re maybe never going to become a Premier League manager… but to get 700 games behind me now it’s a fair achievement, so very pleased.

“There are two great managers ahead of me in Arsene (Wenger) and Alex (Ferguson), but I don’t think I’ll be making their numbers, that’s for sure.”