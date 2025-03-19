Daniel Levy said to be a big fan of Albion’s fabulous Fabian

Long suffering Spurs fans are almost now resigned to the fact that its more a case of when rather than if under pressure Aussie Ange Postecoglou will be sacked as Tottenham boss.

Despite still being in Europe – the last eight of the Europa League – an indifferent PL campaign sees Spurs 14th with nine games to go on 34 points. Not quite the status the club with arguably the best stadium in Europe would want to enjoy at this stage.

There is – as with all sets of supporters of the ‘elite’ clubs – almost a sense of entitlement amongst the Spurs fans, despite last winning the League when Elvis hadn’t long left the US Army in 1961, the White Hart Lane faithful, don’t just crave success they demand it.

Fabian Hurzeler has impressed in the Premier League with Brighton

But as with the last few managers all to no avail. There last success was a League Cup win in 2008, 17 years ago.

So who follows Ange? Who incidentally was in the mix for the Albion job with Roberto De Zerbi, when Graham Potter left for Chelsea in 2022. Well if the word on the street is anything to go by Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is a huge fan of Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

But that’s the crux. Even in the two-and-a-half years since Potter did us all a favour and left, to quote the words of our very own Fat Boy Slim “We’ve come a long way Baby.”

Would a move to North London actually be a backward career move for Hurzeler?

There’s a real argument – and as dear old Micky Adams said on more than one occasion – “The League Tables don’t lie”. Brighton are now a squad with more potential than Spurs.

Why would Hurzeler leave The Amex? He’s working for a chairman, Tony Bloom, whose backed him in not only the respective transfer windows, but also been there when the inevitable bumps in the road have been encountered. Don’t get me wrong, the 7-0 at Forest hurt us all, but it will, I believe be a pivotal moment in the club’s history. Bloom backed his young manager.

EPL managers clearly don’t have the old careers officers we all encountered in our schooldays. But if Hurzeler did have one, he’d surely question him why he’d even think about leaving the South Coast for the shiny new stadium in N17.

Over the years, this column has been awash with bold predictions, but I believe Fabian Hurzeler will win the Champions League before his 40th birthday. Sadly, I don’t think it will be with us, as much as we’d all like it to be.

But in the present, to choose Spurs over Brighton? In horseracing terms – Tony Bloom’s other love, and well done for the 100/1 winner in the Champion Hurdle – it’s very much a non-runner.

Frank Sinatra famously said, the grass may look greener over the other side of the fence, but ultimately it’s still grass!

To Tottenham, there’s nothing to see here. Our man will be staying until unfortunately he leaves us for a bigger club.