Ian Hart on fabulous Fabian Hurzeler and a tricky situation with Billy Gilmour

So as the legendary Albion fan Christopher Biggins used to say back in the day, “Sofari Sogoody”

Two Premier League games, two wins. Although to put some context on things, I think its going to be a long hard winter for Everton and if Erik Ten Haag isn’t opening Christmas cards at Old Trafford in December it wouldn’t be earth shattering. That said, you can only play what’s in front of you, so six points is six points whichever way you win them.

Saturday’s win against United was an Amex classic. It had everything except a red card and a streaker, and substantial “food for thought” for the Albion faithful, with new boss Fabian Hurzeler’s bold call of three attacking substitutions at 1-1 on 89 minutes, all with the prospect of an additional seven minutes.

Brighton's Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour impressed against Man United

Can you imagine either Messrs. Hughton or Potter doing that back in the day? More chance of Katie Price turning up to court on time!

All 16 players used by the Albion played their part. Personally I thought Jason Steele had one of his best games in an Albion shirt, as did Billy Gilmour in midfield.

Yet as we approach the middle of the week its rumoured the 23-year-old Scottish international is on his way to Naples for a medical with a view to a transfer to Napoli.

Hurzeler’s first managerial error? Yes, in my opinion. Despite playing on the international stage, we’ve yet to see the best of Billy Gilmour.

I appreciate players come and players go, and have done so since the club was formed in 1901. But whilst they tell us it’s only a game, it’s also a business.

The sale 12 months ago of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a British record of £115 million, was almost at fait accompli. The player wanted out and Chelsea were offering silly money.

Gilmour’s different. He’s still developing, to reiterate, he’s only going to get better.

He doesn’t want to leave, he settled here, and frankly the Italians aren’t throwing money around like our friends from Stamford Bridge.

Despite the obvious profit of his purchase price of around £6m from Chelsea in 2022, selling Gilmour for anything south of £40million is bad business and counter-productive towards the Albion’s overall development on the pitch.

Having seen many transfer deals at the Albion fall at the final hurdle, there’s still the faint hope that he will still be Brighton player when the window shuts this weekend.

But if he does end up on the Amalfi Coast, we could be witnessing Hurzeler’s first managerial faux pass, unless however its all above his head?