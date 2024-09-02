Declan Rice of Arsenal interacts with Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion after being shown a second yellow card

Ian Hart on the controversy surrounding Declan Rice’s red card at the Emirates Stadium last Saturday and selling his Oasis ticket

When they come to update the Albion’s history, I hope an incoming transfer from the summer of 2020, is remembered with the degree of significance it has.

Even 4four years ago, in Premier League transfer fee terms £900,000 could almost be classed as a ‘round of drinks’, but the purchase of Joel Veltman from Ajax possibly represents one of the best pieces of business in the club’s history.

To date, his 120 games for the club have showed exactly what it says on the tin. He truly is Mr Consistent, and whilst his involvement in an incident at the Arsenal has attracted some negative press from certain quarters, he was only doing his job.

Its all very well Declan Rice, Mikel Arteta and the rest of the Arsenal faithful crying ‘foul’, the facts are there in plain sight. Rice received a yellow card for a challenge in the first half, and we’ve all seen various refs over the years go for a straight red for that. Then as I’m sure he’s aware, part of Rule 12 of the laws of association football clearly states that kicking the ball away is punishable by a caution… and if it’s the second caution for a player in a game, that’s a red.

Regardless of what was or wasn’t in Veltman’s mind – and for the record I believe he wanted to take a quick free kick – Rice committed any offence before his resulting clattering by way of Veltman’s air kick.

And the cynics amongst us might speculate that the experienced England international went down like the Titanic because he instantly knew he’d kicked the ball away before Veltman’s perceived 'industrial' challenge.

Both players have been playing the game at various levels for the majority of their lives. They both know the score, unfortunately for the Gunners on this occasion, Rice effectively got outwitted by some quick thinking by an old experienced pro. Accept it old boy, and enjoy your week off in the stands watching the North London derby!

As regards the outcome of the lunchtime showdown at the Emirates, I think a draw was a fair result. Both teams could have won it, but if I’d been offered a point at 12.30pm I’d have instantly swopped my Oasis ticket* for it.

The Joao Pedro GOAT debates gathers yet more momentum. Mark Lawrenson still ahead (just) in my rankings, but the mouthwatering aspect of it all is I believe we’ve still yet to see the best of the Brazilian.

*Ticket stub that is from the 1990's.