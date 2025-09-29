It was a feisty afternoon at Stamford Bridge as Brighton beat Chelsea 3-1placeholder image
'Surprising' - Opta predicts latest final Premier League table for Chelsea and Brighton after Stamford Bridge clash

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 29th Sep 2025, 14:23 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 14:35 BST

All the reaction from Brighton’s 3-1 Premier League win at Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a 3-1 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

It was Albion's third consecutive victory over the Blues and adds extra pressure on Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

The hosts took the lead through Enzo Fernández's first half effort but a 55th minute red card for Trevoh Chalobah swung the match in Brighton's favour.

Fabian Hurzeler's men took advantage and with a Danny Welbeck double and a Maxim De Cuyper header sealing the win.

Brighton are now 10th in the Premier League standings with eight points from six matches and Chelsea drop down to eighth.

Stats experts Opta predicts the latest final Premier League table for Chelsea, Brighton and their top flight rivals.

Expected points: 78.56. Title chances: 46.48%

1. 1st Liverpool

Expected points: 78.56. Title chances: 46.48% | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Expected points: 76.10. Title chances: 34.58%

2. 2nd Arsenal

Expected points: 76.10. Title chances: 34.58% | Getty Images

Expected points: 67.9. Title chances: 10.12%

3. 3rd Manchester City

Expected points: 67.9. Title chances: 10.12% | Getty Images

Expected points: 63.25. Title chances: 3.76%

4. 4th Crystal Palace

Expected points: 63.25. Title chances: 3.76% | Getty Images

