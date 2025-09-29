Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a 3-1 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

It was Albion's third consecutive victory over the Blues and adds extra pressure on Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

The hosts took the lead through Enzo Fernández's first half effort but a 55th minute red card for Trevoh Chalobah swung the match in Brighton's favour.

Fabian Hurzeler's men took advantage and with a Danny Welbeck double and a Maxim De Cuyper header sealing the win.

Brighton are now 10th in the Premier League standings with eight points from six matches and Chelsea drop down to eighth.

Stats experts Opta predicts the latest final Premier League table for Chelsea, Brighton and their top flight rivals.

1 . 1st Liverpool Expected points: 78.56. Title chances: 46.48% | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . 2nd Arsenal Expected points: 76.10. Title chances: 34.58% | Getty Images

3 . 3rd Manchester City Expected points: 67.9. Title chances: 10.12% | Getty Images