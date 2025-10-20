Opta predicts final Premier League table - here's where Brighton and Man United finish after matchday eight wins

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 20th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 20:46 BST

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion this Saturday at Old Trafford - 5.30pm kick-off

Brighton travel to Manchester United this Saturday and both teams are buoyed by morale boosting victories last time out.

The Seagulls were impressive as Danny Welbeck netted a brace in their 2-1 Premier League win against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium last Saturday. The former United striker will no doubt be keen to hit the target once more against former club.

Ruben Amorim's team though will be on a high as well following their memorable win against champions Liverpool at Anfield. The three points saw them leap above Brighton in the table as the Red Devils have 13 points from eight matches, compared to Brighton's 12 points.

Hurzeler's men will travel with nothing to fear knowing that they have already beaten the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle this season.

So where can both teams realistically expect to finish? The stats experts at Opta have crunched the numbers...

Brighton celebrate victory against Newcastle United... but where will they finish this season?

1. Brighton celebrate victory against Newcastle United... but where will they finish this season?

Brighton celebrate victory against Newcastle United... but where will they finish this season? | AFP via Getty Images

Wolves could be licking their wounds come the end of the season. Predicted points: 31.55

2. 20th Wolves

Wolves could be licking their wounds come the end of the season. Predicted points: 31.55 | Getty Images

Still tipped for the drop despite an impressive win against Leeds. Predicted points: 35.57

3. 19th Burnley

Still tipped for the drop despite an impressive win against Leeds. Predicted points: 35.57 | Getty Images

The early stats suggest Leeds will struggle this term and drop back down. Predicted points: 37.07.

4. 18th Leeds United

The early stats suggest Leeds will struggle this term and drop back down. Predicted points: 37.07. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonMan UnitedPremier LeagueLiverpoolNewcastle UnitedDanny WelbeckRuben AmorimAmex Stadium
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice