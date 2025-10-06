Jan Paul van Hecke scored a late header to rescue Brighton a 1-1 draw and deny Wolves a first Premier League victory of the season.

Wolves were denied all three points in the last minute against Tottenham last week and Vitor Pereira’s bottom-placed side were again unable to cling on to victory as the clock ticked down.

Pereira was given a red card in the first half after showing his fury on the touchline but his side hit the front shortly after when Marshall Munetsi’s volley bounced off the bar onto goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and in.

Sam Johnstone denied the Seagulls five times throughout the encounter as it looked like Wolves would win for the first time in 11 Premier League matches.

However, Van Hecke notched four minutes from time to earn Brighton’s seventh point this season from a losing position as both sides’ wait for a first clean sheet of the campaign went on.

Here's where statistic experts Opta tip Brighton, Wolves, West Ham and their Premier League rivals to finish this season...

