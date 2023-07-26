NationalWorldTV
'Our decision' - Mauricio Pochettino issues update on blockbuster Chelsea transfer

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino insists the club are still working hard to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
By Derren Howard
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:21 BST
Tottenham Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the Chelsea Football Club attends a press conference at the Premier League Summer SeriesTottenham Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the Chelsea Football Club attends a press conference at the Premier League Summer Series
Chelsea have been in talks with Brighton since the start of the transfer window but as yet they have failed to reach an agreement. So far the Blues have offered around £80m for the Ecuador international, which falls way short of Brighton's £100m valuation.

Talks have been complex as Albion remain keen to bring Chelsea defender Levi Colwill to American Express Stadium on a permanent basis. Brighton have offered £40m for the England under-21 which was rejected by Chelsea. Albion do however remain open to a part-exchange that could see Caicedo and Colwill move in opposite directions.

Pochettino though is determined to land a midfielder as earlier this window Mason Mount left for Man United and Mateo Kovačić signed for Man City. The future of Conor Gallagher also looks uncertain as the England international midfielder is wanted by West Ham, who yesterday made an opening bid of £40m for the 23-year-old.

When asked for an update on Caicedo, Pochettino, who is currently in American with Chelsea for the Premier League Summer Series, said: "At the moment, we are working to reinforce that area, and other areas also. I think the players that are here on the tour are in our plans, Chelsea plans.

"At the moment, nothing to say about the players we have here. We are working very hard to try to add more players in different areas and hope that is possible soon.

"It depends on the situation of different players. We need at least one more and we are working on that. It depends on what happens in the next few weeks. We will decide and take our decision."

