'Our need has changed' – Jurgen Klopp rethinks midfield transfer stance amid Moises Caicedo '£42m' link

Liverpool have a host of injuries in their midfield and that became worse this week as Naby Keita picked up a muscle issue to join Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones on the sidelines.

Klopp previously said Liverpool would not dip into the transfer market this window but has since changed his stance.

The Anfield club have been linked with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and were reported to be preparing a £42m bid for the 20-year-old Ecuador international.

Caicedo – who was previously linked with Man United – joined Albion for £4.5m in January 2021 and has been hugely impressive since Graham Potter introduced him to his first team towards the back end of last season.

His performances have caught the eye and he has helped cushion the blow of Yves Bissouma’s exit to Tottenham.

Brighton are under no pressure to sell and Caicedo is contracted with the Seagulls until 2025.

Liverpool’s desire to land a top midfielder in the coming days could however unsettle a few Brighton fans who have already seen Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Neal Maupay depart this window.

Klopp said: "We are looking for it and if it is the right player we need him and if it is not the right player we don’t need him.

"[Our need] changed of course. I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder and you were all right and I was wrong. That’s the situation.

"But the specific point doesn’t change – we will do something but it has to be the right one.

"Curtis comes back, Thiago not too far off, Diogo not too far off, Joel comes back and that all eases the situation slightly.

"It would be great if no one gets on the list on the other side with a really intense time coming up.