'Our Priority' - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler makes Solly March decision ahead of Ipswich after wonder goal

Could Solly March be featured in the starting line-up soon? Fabian Hurzeler had this to say.

In a pre-match press conference before the seagulls travel away to Ipswich Town on Thursday, January 16, the Albion head coach spoke about Solly March. The English midfielder had made a fantastic appearance off the bench against Norwich City in the Third Round of the FA Cup and gaining minutes following a lengthy injury.

Back in October 2023, Solly March suffered with meniscus damage and a ruptured cruciate ligament after a game against Manchester City. He’d been out for one year and two months, having two operations during that time. He’s now made two appearances off the bench for the Albion, with his first comeback on December 27th against Brentford.

Sussex World asked the Brighton manager about Solly March's goal and if he could feature in the starting eleven anytime soon.

Solly March scored a cracking goal against Norwich in the FA Cup last weekend (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I was very happy with him because I get to know him now better and better. I know how he suffered during his time in the rehab, how hard he worked to come back and obviously these moments where a player comes back and scores for his team, for the club that he really loves…

"You can feel it in every moment that he loves the club, the club loves him and I had goosebumps when he scored because I see the support from everyone, how happy they were for him, so not only the staff, also the players and the fans and it was an incredible feeling.

"Of course every goal gives him self-confidence or gives the player self- confidence and that's why it's important for him to have this positive feeling in a very hard period he had.

"Now it's about us to give him also the understanding that we don't try to force anything and he shouldn't try to force anything, it's about reintegrating him step for step.

"It's easy to come into a game where we are leading 3-0, it's a different situation when you have a Premier League game so that's why it's very important that we give him this understanding that we're really supportive of him, that we're trying to do everything that he's back on the pitch.

"Because in the end it's also our wish and our priority size that he's back on the pitch as a starter but you can't force things in life, you have to go step for step, you have to take care of your body.

"You have to listen to your body and then it's about doing the right things, not what we think that are the best in an emotional way.

"It's more about doing the right things with rational arguments and don't take any risk because in the end he's still young, he can still play a long time for Brighton and that's what we want to see.”