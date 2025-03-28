Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Nottingham Forest

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed they will be without full back Tariq Lamptey for “a long time” ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest.

Lamptey, 24, missed the two matches prior to the international break against Fulham and Manchester City with a foot injury and the Forest match will also arrive too soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has injury concerns

The former Chelsea man has been key at times for Brighton this term – especially as the Seagulls have suffered injuries to their other full backs Joel Veltman and Pervis Estupinan.

Lamptey started the previous two FA Cup matches against Chelsea and Newcastle. Skipper Lewis Dunk is also set to return after missing the last six matches with a rib injury. Midfielder Matt O’Riley is also available once more having recovered from his knee injury.

"Lewis Dunk will be back, Matt O'Riley will be back,” confirmed Hurzeler at the pre-Nottingham Forest press conference. “Hopefully there will be both options for the game. Let's wait for the [training] session today. Tariq will be out for a longer time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Albion boss also confirmed midfielder Solly March is available having recovered from a muscular issue.

Lamptey’s injury is a problem for Brighton as Veltman is “still in rehab” and remains sidelined.

"It's an ankle injury,” explained Hurzeler to Sussex World. “Now the question is, what's the definition, what is long?

I think there's a chance that we will see him back. He is a good healer, so I have a big trust in my medical staff, medical department, and into his mindset to be back on the pitch as quick as possible, so there's a chance that he will be back in several weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estupinan is though expected to start after his long-haul international break with Ecuador.

South American trio Estupinan, Joao Pedro, Diego Gomez are all expected to be fit and Japan international Kaoru Mitoma should be fine, despite a "small issue.”

"So far so good,” said Hurzeler. “I didn't see them [Estupinan. Pedro, Gomez], but what I heard they are quite in a good mood. Of course there are small issues, especially with Mitoma after his first game, but I think that they both will be fine and they both can start the game.”