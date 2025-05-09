Solly March of Brighton & Hove Albion has been ruled out for the rest of the season

Brighton team news ahead of Wolves

Brighton winger Solly March will miss the rest of the season with knee injury.

March, 30, suffered a serious knee injury in a 2-1 defeat away at Manchester City in October 2023 and has struggled to reach full fitness since.

He has seen just 163 minutes of action from his eight Premier League appearances this term and made just one start as he played 62 minutes against West Ham.

March missed last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle and will now miss the rest of the season after a further “small operation” on the same knee.

"We have to start with Solly,” said head coach Fabian Hurzeler ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at Wolves.

“Unfortunately he will be out for the season. Hopefully he will back for pre-season. It's not a new injury. Repair and clean something in the knee.

"It's not a new injury, it's just some moments you have to repair something, you have to clean something in the knee.”

Asked by Sussex World if March has already had the surgery, Hurzeler added: “It was a small surgery to make this knee even better. The same knee. Exactly, like before.

"So now everyone is very convinced that he will be back in really good shape for the pre-season.”

On the plus side, Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma – who missed the Newcastle match with a heel injury – is fit and available for selection.

Georginio Rutter (ankle) and James Milner (hamstring) are also making good progress. The duo are expected to play again this season but Wolves will arrive too soon.

"He [Mitoma] trained with the team, so he will be an option for tomorrow,” Hurzeler added. “Georgie is doing rehab, so he won't be an option for tomorrow. But hopefully, we will see him in this season.

"James Milner, he's back on the pitch, not with the team, but with the rehab coaches. So, overall, negative and positive feedbacks about our players.”