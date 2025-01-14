Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their clash against Ipswich

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton defender Igor Julio has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring issue.

The Brazilian defender sustained the injury as he hobbled off during the second half of the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day, Igor posted that he would to be out for a "few months” but head coach Fabian Hurzeler, speaking ahead of Albion’s Thursday night Premier League clash at Ipswich Town, confirmed the 26-year-old will miss the rest of the season.

Igor Julio of Brighton is out with a hamstring injury

"Igor will be out for the rest of the season,” Hurzeler said. “It was a hamstring injury. He needed a surgery, so it was a big thing.”

It’s a blow for player and club as Igor had been playing some of the best football of his career with Brighton and had made 15 appearances in all competitions so far this term, with nine Premier League starts.

The £15m signing from Fiorentina has made a total of 48 appearances for Seagulls following his arrival in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also two other injury blows from Brighton’s 4-0 FA Cup third round win at Norwich City last Saturday. Georginio Rutter, who scored two goals in first half, has problem to the back of his right leg and is expected to miss the trip to Ipswich. Yankuba Minteh is also struggling with an unspecified injury after his exploits at Carrow Road. Both were substituted during the second half.

"We have to wait,” Hurzeler added. “I can't say any clear message about them because we have to see if they are able to train today, we have to see if they are able to train tomorrow. Also how their body reacts, so they had a small issue after the game but it's not that big.”

On the plus side, skipper and centre back Lewis Dunk will be available for selection against Ipswich, having missed the last two matches with a calf injury. Adam Webster, who played 60 minutes in the 4-0 FA Cup win at Norwich last Saturday, should also be available.

A ‘calculated’ late decision will also be made on striker Joao Pedro as he recovers from an ankle injury. Pedro scored in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal but missed the trip to Norwich after picking up a knock in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to see it today,” said Hurzeler on Pedro. “So he will train with the team and then we will decide if he takes the risk.

"And we won't take any risks, only if it's a calculated risk and if he feels well. So that's the most important, that also the player feels confident with his body. So we won't do any stupid things, but we have to wait for the training session today and maybe also tomorrow.”