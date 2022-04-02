Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Brighton & Hove Albion are back in action this afternoon as they host Norwich City in the Premier League.

The Seagulls’ form has taken a hit in recent weeks and they head into the match off the back of five successive defeats.

However, Graham Potter’s side will be confident of beating the Canaries - who currently sit bottom of the table and eight points from safety.

Brighton are unbeaten in their previous three meetings with the visitors and will be eager to pick up three points and potentially leapfrog Southampton and Crystal Palace in the league table.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Tottenham planning Leeds United swoop Tottenham are preparing a surprise offer for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison this summer. The Whites signed the 25-year-old from Man City for £11 million last summer. (The Telegraph) Photo Sales

2. West Ham slap bargain £12.4m price tag on defender West Ham are reportedly prepared to part ways with Issa Diop for only £12.4 million this summer. Lyon have been linked with the Frenchman in recent weeks. (Foot Mercato) Photo Sales

3. Arsenal cool interest in England international Arsenal have steered away from the possibility of signing Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer. The Gunners are desperate to bring in a forward but are exploring other options. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Red Devils to offer bumper contract to Barcelona defender Manchester United are eager to sign Barcelona's Ronald Araujo this summer and are prepared to pay him £130k per week. The 23-year-old currently earns around €1m per season with the La Liga giants. (AS) Photo Sales