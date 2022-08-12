'Outstanding' - Brighton sign goalscoring midfield talent from Manchester City

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion have added a midfield talent from their Premier League rivals Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion are delighted to announce the signing of wide midfielder Luca Barrington from Manchester City on a contract until June 2025.

Luca, 17, began his association with City at the age of six and has progressed through their academy system.

Last season he scored ten goals in 22 appearances to help them win the Under-18 Premier League. He signed his first professional contract with City last month before opting to join Albion.

Under-21s coach Andrew Crofts said, “Luca had an outstanding campaign at under-18 level with City last season and we’re delighted to welcome him to Brighton & Hove Albion.