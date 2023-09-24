BREAKING
Pascal Gross absence explained as German ace missing against Bournemouth

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross was a notable absentee as Roberto De Zerbi made changes from team that lost to AEK Athens on their Europa League debuts last Thursday
By Derren Howard
Published 24th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 14:24 BST
The experienced German had been an ever-present for the Seagulls this campaign and played on Thursday during the 3-2 loss to AEK at the American Express Stadium.

Gross, 32, has operated predominantly as a central midfielder and has played a huge role in helping to cushion the blow of losing midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

The Bournemouth game did however arrive just too soon for the Germany international who was omitted from the squad due to an unspecified muscle injury. Gross is also a doubt for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea on Wednesday and will hope to return to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, September 30.

Pascal Gross of Brighton and Hove Albion missed out against AFC BournemouthPascal Gross of Brighton and Hove Albion missed out against AFC Bournemouth
"De Zerbi said: “Pascal has a muscular problem and we have to analyse the situation and make the best decision.”

De Zerbi was always going to make changes to the team for Bournemouth as the Italian looked to keep his men fresh and he made nine in total, with just Billy Gilmour and Pervis Estupinan retaining their spots. Captain Lewis Dunk returned after a muscle injury and Bart Verbruggen was back in goal in place of Jason Steele. Striker Evan Ferguson also featured as he recovered from illness. Facundo Buonanotte, who came off the bench against Athens, made his first Premier League start of the season.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gilmour, Dahoud, Adingra, Buonanotte, Welbeck, Ferguson. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, March, Joao Pedro, Lallana, Carlos Beleba, Mitoma, Fati.

