Brighton and Hove Albion will be without Pascal Gross for their Premier League clash against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium

The absence of the experienced German is a huge blow for Albion as he’s been a key and versatile figure in Roberto De Zerbi’s team this term.

Gross has been excellent in midfield but more recently has been used at right back due to injuries to Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey. Veltman hobbled off in the second half of last Saturday’s 6-0 win against Wolves, while Lamptey is out for the remainder of the season with a knee issue.

Gross is now the latest to join the walking wounded and was out of the matchday squad to face Man United. The club at this stage have simply confirmed Gross is injured “with a minor issue” but have not specified the extent of the problem. We will update this story as soon as the problem becomes clear.

Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion scores the second goal against Wolves

De Zerbi made four changes from Wolves with Facundo Buonanotte, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Alexis Mac Allister returning for Joel Veltman (hamstring), Pascal Gross (unspecified), Deniz Undav and Solly March.

The formation could see Moises Caicedo switch to right back to cover Gross with Billy Gilmour keeping his spot in the midfield.

Brighton XI: Steele, Estupinan, Dunk, Webster, Buonanotte, Caicedo, Gilmour, Enciso, Mitoma, Mac Allister, Welbeck. Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Van Hecke, Offiah, March, Undav, Moran, Ayari, Peupion.

Manchester United visit the south coast on Thursday evening – 11 days after beating the Seagulls on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

