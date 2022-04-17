'Passing lanes' - Ex-Brighton boss reveals how Graham Potter's masterplan stifled Harry Kane and Antonio Conte

Tottenham's Harry Kane was denied time and space by the Brighton defence and midfield as the Seagulls enjoyed a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium PICTURE: JON RIGBY

A fine 90th strike from Leandro Trossard sealed three points which came just days after Brighton claimed victory against Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

It was a thoroughly deserved win against Antonio Conte's team and owed much to the clever tactics deployed by Graham Potter and the sheer hard work and composure of the players.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion started without a recognised striker and packed the midfield with the energy, pace and power of Yves Bissouma, Moises Caicedo and Enock Mwepu, while Tariq Lamptey bombed forward and offered a regular outlet on the right.

It denied space for the likes Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski, who prior to the Albion loss, had all been in lethal goal scoring and creative form.

Former Albion boss and Tottenham full back Chris Hughton was on Match of the Day pundit duty last night alongside Dion Dublin and host Mark Chapman.

They highlighted Albion's tactics and their impressive stats as they enjoyed 52 per cent possession and recorded five shots on target to Spurs' none.

Albion also played 61 per cent of the match in Spurs' half and had 305 passes in the opposition's territory compared to Tottenham's 174 and the Seagulls had an impressive 143 passes in the final third vs 85.

It was far from a smash and grab victory and Hughton and Dublin were impressed as the Albion midfield work diligently to cut out the 'passing lanes' to Kane.

"Graham Potter will have done this on the training ground, tried to stop the ball into their talisman, Harry Kane," Hughton said. "They were forcing Spurs to go where they want them to go.

"They are not diving in, they are forcing them to make mistakes," he said.

"What we mustn't get caught up in is that Spurs were that poor. Brighton restricted them, they had enough pressure on the ball.

"So in effect, the only options they had were these types of options (long balls). And in the last few games if there has been a long ball they [Brighton] have had that back up," said Hughton.

"Tottenham have earnt the right in recent games for that game to open up and when it does open up they have exploited the spaces. Brighton never afforded them that.