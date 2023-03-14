Patrick Vieira confirms major double injury blow for Crystal Palace ahead of Brighton derby

Ex-Watford midfielder Hughes missed training due to illness, while Scotland international McArthur looks to have picked up a knock and will not be involved against Albion.
Vieira said: “[Hughes] is not going to be involved tomorrow, he is still not feeling well.
“It is the same for Macca [McArthur], both of them are not possible. Everyone else is OK.”
The Eagles travel to the Amex looking to pick up their first league win of 2023 – but they haven’t lost to the Seagulls in their last seven meetings.
Palace sit 12th in the Premier League, but are just three points clear of the relegation places.
Brighton, meanwhile, are seventh, nine points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with three games in hand.