Paul Merson and Mark Lawrenson disagree over West Ham and Brighton prediction
Albion come into this clash off the back of an impressive 4-2 win over fifth-placed Tottenham at the Amex on Thursday, a result that saw them rise to eighth in the table.
But the Hammers also pulled off a superb victory that night, downing high-flying Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates in a smash-and-grab triumph.
David Moyes’ men sit in sixth, three points ahead of the Seagulls and they won the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Amex in August – ending a run of 12 games without a win against the Sussex outfit.
Now, Arsenal legend Merson has backed the east London side to secure a 2-1 home victory this time out.
He said on Sportskeeda: “As I said with Manchester United earlier, both West Ham and Brighton are a bag of revels. I thought the Seagulls would give Arsenal a run for their money, but the Gunners absolutely blew them away earlier this month.
“West Ham are a good team at home and the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, and Jarrod Bowen have been in fine form in recent weeks, so they should have enough to win this game.”
Liverpool legend Lawrenson, on the other hand, believes this contest will end in a 1-1 draw in both teams’ first match of 2024.
Albion could be without up to 11 players for this fixture but the former Brighton defender still thinks Roberto De Zerbi’s men will come away with a point.
Lawrenson told Paddy Power: “I fancy a draw here. West Ham [are] very rarely lose at home and Brighton are in good shape despite not having the biggest squad in the world.”