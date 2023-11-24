Pundits Paul Merson and Chris Sutton are disagreeing over how Nottingham Forest and Brighton will fare this weekend.

Albion travel to City Ground on Saturday, seeking to end a run of six games without a win in the top-flight.

Roberto De Zerbi's men have struggled to juggle success in the Europa League and the Premier League and a host of injuries have not helped their cause, either.

Now, former Arsenal player Merson has backed Steve Cooper's side, who are 14th whereas the visitors sit eighth, to edge this encounter 2-1 as the Seagulls are just too unpredictable at present.

Deniz Undav (L) scores a disallowed goal in Brighton's last visit to Nottingham Forest (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

He said on Sportskeeda: "For me, Brighton are a bag of Revels. You don’t know what you’re gonna get. They’re brilliant one day and then all over the place in the next. It’s a tricky game and these are the games that can embarrass you as a pundit because your predictions can go horribly wrong.

"I'm actually going to go with Nottingham Forest here and it’s only because of the sheer unpredictability of Brighton. I can’t exactly rely on Brighton given their form of late. Forest have got to win their home games and they should be up for the challenge."

Former Celtic star Sutton said Brighton are not as consistent as they were last season, when they finished sixth in the table.

He also believes Kaoru Mitoma's injury, which forced him to miss Japan's World Cup Qualifiers this month, is a big setback for Albion.

Predicting a 1-1 draw, he told BBC Sport: "Brighton have drawn four of their past five league games and that is the outcome I am going with this time too. At this rate, I think I'm going to go for a 1-1 scoreline in pretty much all of the games.