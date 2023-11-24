Paul Merson: Brighton are like a bag of Revels – but they’ll lose at Nottingham Forest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Albion travel to City Ground on Saturday, seeking to end a run of six games without a win in the top-flight.
Roberto De Zerbi's men have struggled to juggle success in the Europa League and the Premier League and a host of injuries have not helped their cause, either.
Now, former Arsenal player Merson has backed Steve Cooper's side, who are 14th whereas the visitors sit eighth, to edge this encounter 2-1 as the Seagulls are just too unpredictable at present.
He said on Sportskeeda: "For me, Brighton are a bag of Revels. You don’t know what you’re gonna get. They’re brilliant one day and then all over the place in the next. It’s a tricky game and these are the games that can embarrass you as a pundit because your predictions can go horribly wrong.
"I'm actually going to go with Nottingham Forest here and it’s only because of the sheer unpredictability of Brighton. I can’t exactly rely on Brighton given their form of late. Forest have got to win their home games and they should be up for the challenge."
Former Celtic star Sutton said Brighton are not as consistent as they were last season, when they finished sixth in the table.
He also believes Kaoru Mitoma's injury, which forced him to miss Japan's World Cup Qualifiers this month, is a big setback for Albion.
Predicting a 1-1 draw, he told BBC Sport: "Brighton have drawn four of their past five league games and that is the outcome I am going with this time too. At this rate, I think I'm going to go for a 1-1 scoreline in pretty much all of the games.
"Results-wise, the Seagulls are definitely less reliable than they were last season and Kaoru Mitoma's injury is a big blow. I was going to back Brighton to nick the points but, with Mitoma out, I think Forest have more of a chance, especially at home, where they are still unbeaten."