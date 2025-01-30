'Paygrade' – Brighton transfer advances to 'board level' as Paul Warne makes Sheffield United claim
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brighton still hope to add Derby County defender Eiran Cashin before the transfer window gently closes.
The Seagulls saw a reported £12m bid rejected by the Rams but are expected to return for the 23-year-old centre back.
Brighton have defensive concerns as Igor Julio is ruled out for the season with a hamstring issue, while experienced duo Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have both suffered with injuries this term.
Cashin played for Derby in their 2-1 loss at Cardiff last Saturday and manager Paul Warne plans to select him for this weekend’s home clash with Sheffield United.
"Until I get told he is not selectable, I will select him." said Warne. “There were bids that came in for him prior to the game (v Cardiff) last week. I spoke to Cash.
"He played well and so if the situation is still the same until I get told he is not my player why wouldn't I play him? My intention is that Cash will play and use him in every game I can. I don't have anything more to tell you other than that it's at board level."
Warne added: “"That's out of my paygrade. I know he is training with me today. As I am preparing the team, Cash will be part of it. That's all I know. I have no part to play in the negotiations and I have not been speaking to the board about it over the last few days. As I am led to believe, an offer has been in for Cash.
"That is all I do know. Whether it's going to be accepted, not accepted, or negotiated that's for the board. My concentration is preparing for the team this weekend."
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has previously spoken of his defensive concerns but refused to be drawn on Cashin.
"He's still a player from another club, and I always handle it like this,” said Hurzeler in his press conference ahead of Nottingham Forest. “I don't talk about other players who play for other clubs, it's just a thing of respect.”
Asked if Brighton have done enough in this window, the German added: “We have a lot of potential in the squad, that we have a big squad, that we're always able to replace players when they're injured, and we had a lot of injuries last month and therefore I'm really happy with the squad we have. I'm really keen on working with them on the pitch and trying to improve them every day.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.