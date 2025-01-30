Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their chase of Eiran Cashin

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton still hope to add Derby County defender Eiran Cashin before the transfer window gently closes.

The Seagulls saw a reported £12m bid rejected by the Rams but are expected to return for the 23-year-old centre back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton have defensive concerns as Igor Julio is ruled out for the season with a hamstring issue, while experienced duo Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have both suffered with injuries this term.

Eiran Cashin of Derby County is expected to join Brighton this month

Cashin played for Derby in their 2-1 loss at Cardiff last Saturday and manager Paul Warne plans to select him for this weekend’s home clash with Sheffield United.

"Until I get told he is not selectable, I will select him." said Warne. “There were bids that came in for him prior to the game (v Cardiff) last week. I spoke to Cash.

"He played well and so if the situation is still the same until I get told he is not my player why wouldn't I play him? My intention is that Cash will play and use him in every game I can. I don't have anything more to tell you other than that it's at board level."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warne added: “"That's out of my paygrade. I know he is training with me today. As I am preparing the team, Cash will be part of it. That's all I know. I have no part to play in the negotiations and I have not been speaking to the board about it over the last few days. As I am led to believe, an offer has been in for Cash.

"That is all I do know. Whether it's going to be accepted, not accepted, or negotiated that's for the board. My concentration is preparing for the team this weekend."

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has previously spoken of his defensive concerns but refused to be drawn on Cashin.

"He's still a player from another club, and I always handle it like this,” said Hurzeler in his press conference ahead of Nottingham Forest. “I don't talk about other players who play for other clubs, it's just a thing of respect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Brighton have done enough in this window, the German added: “We have a lot of potential in the squad, that we have a big squad, that we're always able to replace players when they're injured, and we had a lot of injuries last month and therefore I'm really happy with the squad we have. I'm really keen on working with them on the pitch and trying to improve them every day.”