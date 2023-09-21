BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Penalty ace Joao Pedro makes painful West Ham comparison after Europa League loss to AEK Athens

Joao Pedro scored twice for Brighton but still felt the sting of defeat during a Europa League loss to AEK Athens at the American Express Stadium.
By Derren Howard
Published 21st Sep 2023, 22:39 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 22:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brighton’s £30m record signing Joao Pedro admitted the Seagulls were taught a harsh lesson on their Europa League debut as Greek champions AEK Athens ran out 3-2 winners.

Visiting substitute Ezequiel Ponce struck the winner on the counter attack six minutes from the end of normal time as Roberto De Zerbi’s side failed to heed the signs after falling behind twice previously in the first half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pedro equalised from the penalty spot in the first period then again in the second, both times after VAR had intervened in Brighton’s favour.

Most Popular
Brighton's Brazilian striker #09 Joao Pedro is congratulated by Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi as he leaves the pitch during the UEFA Europa League Group B clashBrighton's Brazilian striker #09 Joao Pedro is congratulated by Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi as he leaves the pitch during the UEFA Europa League Group B clash
Brighton's Brazilian striker #09 Joao Pedro is congratulated by Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi as he leaves the pitch during the UEFA Europa League Group B clash

The hosts had the better of the play but they lacked the clinical edge of AEK, who scored with two excellent finishes from set-pieces. The first goal was a superb header from Djibril Sidibe, followed by a sliding finish from Mijat Gacinovic as Brighton were undone by nerves and their own naivety.

Pedro speaking to TNT Sport said: "Difficult to say mostly because it's the first time Brighton have been in the Europa League and today we conceded a goal too early. We have to see what we can improve and be ready for the next game.

"We know they're strong in corners and in attack. If you mark more active you do not concede these goals. If we had won this game it would be better but I'm happy to score today. I tried to help the team and we need to improve for the next game. We lost against West Ham as well and they play similar to them, we need to learn from today."

Related topics:BrightonEuropa LeagueWest HamSeagullsVAR