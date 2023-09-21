Penalty ace Joao Pedro makes painful West Ham comparison after Europa League loss to AEK Athens
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton’s £30m record signing Joao Pedro admitted the Seagulls were taught a harsh lesson on their Europa League debut as Greek champions AEK Athens ran out 3-2 winners.
Visiting substitute Ezequiel Ponce struck the winner on the counter attack six minutes from the end of normal time as Roberto De Zerbi’s side failed to heed the signs after falling behind twice previously in the first half.
Pedro equalised from the penalty spot in the first period then again in the second, both times after VAR had intervened in Brighton’s favour.
The hosts had the better of the play but they lacked the clinical edge of AEK, who scored with two excellent finishes from set-pieces. The first goal was a superb header from Djibril Sidibe, followed by a sliding finish from Mijat Gacinovic as Brighton were undone by nerves and their own naivety.
Pedro speaking to TNT Sport said: "Difficult to say mostly because it's the first time Brighton have been in the Europa League and today we conceded a goal too early. We have to see what we can improve and be ready for the next game.
"We know they're strong in corners and in attack. If you mark more active you do not concede these goals. If we had won this game it would be better but I'm happy to score today. I tried to help the team and we need to improve for the next game. We lost against West Ham as well and they play similar to them, we need to learn from today."