'People are speaking' – Roberto De Zerbi issues update on his future amid Tottenham link

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi continues to be linked with moves away from the Amex Stadium

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi insists he is enjoying the best moment of his career amid speculation on his future this week.

De Zerbi has impressed at Brighton since taking over from Graham Potter last September. Albion are eighth in the Premier League table and pushing for European qualification and have also advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Italian’s attacking style and honest approach has made him a favourite among Albion fans and also seen him linked to to some of the top clubs around Europe and Serie A, including Juventus.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has impressed in the Premier League since replacing Graham Potter

Tottenham are the latest from the Premier League reportedly impressed with the former FC Shakhtar Donetsk man as the future of their head coach Antonio Conte remains unclear.

De Zerbi took time out to address the talk as he prepares his team for Saturday’s trip to Leeds United.

"We are happy because the people are speaking about our quality of play,” said De Zerbi, who is fully committed to Brighton and contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026. “But we have to be focussed on the next game. We have a clear focus and a clear target.