Pep Guardiola agrees with Chelsea boss and makes Roberto De Zerbi claim amid Brighton and Fabian Hurzeler verdict

Pep Guardiola gives ‘one of the greatest’ verdict on former Brighton manager

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on previous Brighton managers Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi after a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton have taken four points from Manchester City this term after their 2-1 win against City at the Amex Stadium last November and yesterday’s entertaining draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler, 32, has impressed in his first season at Brighton and has guided the club to seventh in the Premier League and in contention for the Champions League spots.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, reacts during the Premier League match at Manchester City

The Seagulls are also through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, having knocked out the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle along the way.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca – a good friend of Guardiola and De Zerbi – refused to acknowledge Hurzeler when asked if the German was a “top manager”. Maresca instead chose to praise former Albion manager De Zerbi.

After Brighton’s Cup win against Chelsea last month, the club posted a subtle dig at Maresca and Chelsea with a simple post, “Fabian Hurzeler. Top manager.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola also chose to highlight the good work of Hurzeler’s predecessors after the sharing the points with Brighton.

"They always go good in the [transfer] market,” said the City boss. “And the managers they had, you know, Graham Potter is an exceptional manager.

"And I have a special, special affection with Roberto De Zerbi for me is one of the greatest.”

Guardiola did eventual mention Hurzeler briefly at the end. “Fabian is doing a good job as well,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from City’s Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush were cancelled out by a superb Pervis Estupinan free-kick and Abdukodir Khusanov’s own goal as the champions endured more frustration at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Nico Gonzalez hit the post as Guardiola’s side chased a late winner but Brighton, who have never won away against City, had spurned their own gilt-edged chance when Carlos Baleba shot over.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler, whose side remain a point behind City, did not dwell on that miss.

Hurzeler said: “The ball wasn’t in so I didn’t think about that. It was one of two or three really big chances in the second half when we could go for the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we don’t complain. It is about reflecting and analysing the small margins we have to improve. Then we have to do it next time.

“We showed an impressive performance and showed we can compete with any team in the league.”

For your next Albion read: 'Big issue' - Injury update for Brighton star is not good after Manchester City draw