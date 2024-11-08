Pep Guardiola makes baffling Jack Grealish remark after latest injury blow ahead of Brighton

All the latest team news ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City boss was in no mood for questions ahead of their Premier League trip to Brighton.

Guardiola finds himself in the rare position of overseeing three consecutive defeats ahead of the Amex Stadium showdown, alongside numerous injury concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger Jack Grealish is one of many unavailable players for the Premier League clash – despite being called up for Lee Carsley’s latest England squad earlier this week.

Jack Grealish is ruled out of Manchester City's Premier League clash at Brighton

Guardiola, in a press conference that lasted just three minutes and six seconds, confirmed Grealish is not fit to play at Brighton. When asked why he was called-up for his country if he’s not fit, the Spaniard simply added: “That is the question for the manager of England."

Grealish is out with an unspecified injury, while City are also without Rodri (knee), Oscar Bobb (calf), John Stones (foot) and Ruben Dias (muscular).

Guardiola did give a slightly longer answer when asked about Brighton’s young manager Fabian Hurzeler. "I’m really impressed with the way they play. They had to make a lot of signings and he is doing an incredible job. They were outstanding against Liverpool but didn't get the result.

"They played really good. They always have been tough away or at home, since Graham Potter, and this will be no exception."