Arijanet Muric has left Burnley to join Ipswich Town

Ipswich have signed goalkeeper Arijanet Muric on a four-year deal from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

The Swiss-born Kosovo international made 55 appearances for Burnley during his two seasons at the club, helping the Clarets win promotion in 2022-23 before featuring 10 times last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

The Manchester City academy graduate, 25, joins Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted Ipswich for their first top-flight season since 2002 following their runners-up finish in the Championship.

“I’m excited to have joined the club and am looking forward to getting started,” Muric told TownTV.

“I watched how the team played last season and feel the style will suit me very well, so this is the perfect move for me.

Muric is Ipswich’s fifth signing of the summer so far, following Omari Hutchinson, Liam Delap, Ben Johnson and Jacob Greaves in switching to Portman Road.

It’s a bold move from the Tractor Boys who had been heavily linked with Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth. Rushworth impressed on loan in the Championship last term and the 23-year-old is pushing for Premier League football this season.

The battle for the goalkeeping jersey at Brighton is a highly competitive one. Dutch No 1 Bart Verbruggen is expected to be Albion’s first choice, with the experienced Jason Steele providing cover.

Rushworth could consider his options this summer, along with Brighton’s other goalkeeper and Canada international Tom McGill. Talented young Brighton stopper James Beadle is also out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, plus they have their giant Dutch keeper Kjell Scherpen on loan at Sturm Graz.