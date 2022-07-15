Peter O’Sullivan illness highlights need for Everton style Former Players’ Foundation at Brighton

Everton's Former Players’ Foundation leads the way and something Brighton should replicate

Unfortunately last week news came out that ‘Sully’ was seriously ill in hospital with a bleed on the brain, naturally their was an immediate outpouring of love, and thousands upon the thousands of Albion fans, myself included, are all hoping that he makes a full recovery.

There has been a suggestion in certain quarters that the Albion grant Sully a benefit game in order to help him with future care bills?

I’m actually old enough to remember, having attended it, Sully’s testimonial in the spring of 1980, when the Albion took on Southampton at the Goldstone. (incidentally, that night that Albion had a certain forward from Port Vale, Neville Chamberlain, on trial, they didn’t take him on but years later ironically sign his twin Mark)

Without wishing to upset any of the Albion faithful but a specific game for Sully would actually not be morally right, one, many would argue that’s he’s already had and with respect the issues don’t just begin and end with Sully.

What about the former Albion legend suffering from dementia, and in time will need expensive care bills met?

What about the former Albion favourites who are battling drink and gambling addictions?

Or the former Seagulls who are suffering with serious mental health issues?

Sceptics might say that as merely former employees are the Albion morally obligated to offer help, do Tescos help former employees?

For me it’s not that clear cut, and whilst the Albion have in recent years been an innovative and trailblazing club they have effectively got to copy another club on this matter.

The Everton Former Players’ Foundation is a charitable organisation that raises funds for its members through public awareness and specific events.

Speaking to a senior official at the FA earlier this week, The Toffees are the trailblazers in this important field, and tick all of the boxes.