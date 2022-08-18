'Physical beast' – Tim Vickery's view on Brighton's £15m Marc Cucurella replacement is a major warning for West Ham and Leeds

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South American football expert Tim Vickery believes Albion’s latest recruit Pervis Estupinan will be a major hit in the Premier League.

Brighton signed the Ecuador international and former Watford man from Villarreal for £15m and the 24-year-old could be in contention for Albion’s clash at West Ham this Sunday.

Estupinan will join fellow Ecuadorians Jeremy Sarmiento and Moises Caicedo in the Brighton squad and is seen as an ideal replacement for left sided player Marc Cucurella who left earlier this window to join Chelsea in a £60m move.

Pervis Estupinan joined Brighton from Villarreal in a £15m deal and could make his Premier League debut at West Ham

“Another very good piece of business for Brighton,” said Vickery speaking on Sky Sports News. “A lot of players Ecuador are producing at the moment – one of their defining characteristics is that they are very physically strong – beasts.

"Estupinan certainly fits that category. He is a left back with real physical capacity to get up and down the line.

“The defensive side of his game is not bad and he has a lot to offer going forward. The Ecuadorian national team have used that better than Villareal have and other clubs in Spain he has played for.

"He has progressed in Spain and consolidated a career in Spain and he has a great deal to offer the Premier League and Brighton.

"They have just sold one left back and they are bringing in another very good one indeed.