Pictures: Brighton's injured duo spotted in training ahead of Newcastle and little-known striker tunes up

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to continue their push for the Europa League as they travel to Newcastle tomorrow.

Brighton will arrive full of confidence following their excellent 3-0 win at Arsenal last Sunday. The win all-but ended the Gunners' title hopes and moves Albion up to sixth with four games Premier League fixtures left to play.

Newcastle however will be a tough assignment as they look to return to winning ways after their 2-2 draw at lowly Leeds last time out. Eddie Howe's team are gunning for the Champions League spots this term and are under-pressure for a result as they compete with Man United and a revitalised Liverpool for the top four spots.

Brighton have a number of injury concerns ahead the match and Roberto De Zerbi will carefully manage the like of Solly March (hamstring), Joel Veltman (hamstring) and defender Adam Webster. Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill, who impressed at Arsenal is in line to start once more.

Here, courtesy of BHAFC, are a collection of images as Brighton and Hove Albion tune-up for their high-stakes clash at St James' Park

