Brighton’s upcoming Premier League schedule has been throw into doubt following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Seagulls had been due to play Bournemouth on Saturday, but now face the possibility of postponement as a mark of respect to the monarch.

The Queen passed away at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, and the country will now enter an official period of mourning.

An announcement on whether or not matches will go ahead in the coming days is expected on Friday.

In the meantime, there is still plenty of Brighton-related news doing the rounds.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United and Fulham are closely monitoring Aberdeen prospect Lewis Pirie. Scouts from the two Premier League clubs watched the 15-year-old striker in action for Scotland Under-16s against Denmark on Wednesday. (Football Insider)

Leeds United are on the trail of 22-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker Noah Okafor. Inter and Borussia Dortmund are also understood to be keen, with the promising talent having scored five goals and registered two assists across all competitions so far this season. (CalcioMercato)

Reports suggesting Newcastle United have made a £30 million bid for promising midfielder Andrey Santos are wide of the mark, according to Vasco da Gama’s sporting director Paulo Bracks. He said: “I can say that there is no offer from Newcastle for Andrey. He didn’t receive an offer. Vasco didn’t receive an offer. The player has renewed his contract. The negotiation of players will happen, yes. But not out of necessity, because of choice.” (Somos Fanaticos)

Thomas Frank insists he has “unfinished business” at Brentford amid links to the newly vacant role at Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion. He said: “Very happy here at Brentford. A lot of unfinished business to do here. We have started the season well and big potential at the club, so that’s what my focus is and my focus is on the Southampton game.” (The Independent)

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has admitted that he would struggle to turn down a move to Arsenal if the opportunity were to present itself. He said: “From my side I can’t say no. But a transfer is not only my decision and my word.” (CBS Sports)

Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a new contract — with the forward in the final year of his deal. It is not clear if the player will sign the deal as he will be able to speak to foreign clubs about a free transfer from January onwards. (The Sun)

Newcastle United’s director of football Dan Ashworth is a big fan of Peterborough United’s “Rolls-Royce” defender Ronnie Edwards. Posch chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “Dan said he was fully aware of Ronnie and said he was ‘a Rolls-Royce’, but that Newcastle were strengthening their forward line first.” (Peterborough Telegraph)