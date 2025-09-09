It does not take much to get booked in the Premier League these days.

One mistimed move, a dangle of the leg, the slightest grab of the shirt or even a gesture at the wrong time and you can be in the book.

Every blade of grass is covered and if the referee, his two assistants, the fourth official or VAR don't spot you, then the eagle-eyed pundits or the fans with their phones will. There is, it seems, no escape for today’s Premier League footballer.

Bookings can prove costly too. A player receives a one-match ban for receiving five yellow cards within the first 19 league games, a two-match ban for 10 cards by the 32nd game, and a three-match ban for 15 cards in the whole season.

No player has yet reached 15 in a Premier League season, although Tottenham's João Palhinha was issued 14 in the 2022-23 campaign while at Fulham. Palhinha then saw yellow 13 times in 2023-24. Feisty.

Here's the 13 players who collected the most bookings, including Chelsea and Newcastle liabilities. (based on figures from the Premier League website for the 2024-25 season)

1 . Referee Alireza Faghani issues a yellow card to Moises Caicedo Chelsea's Moises Caicedo is a regular in the referee's notebook | Getty Images

2 . Liam Delap - Chelsea The physical Chelsea striker was booked 12 times while playing in the Premier League for Ipswich Town last season | Getty Images

3 . Sasa Lukic - Fulham The 29-year-old Serbian midfielder was booked 12 times for Fulham last term | AFP via Getty Images