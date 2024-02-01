'Playing his part' - Brighton defender confirms late deadline day switch to promotion chasers
Albion midfielder Ed Turns has been recalled from his loan with Leyton Orient and will spend the second half of the campaign with League Two Crewe.
The centre-back made 17 appearances in all competitions this season for Orient, having helped them to promotion during the second half of last season.
Pathway development manager Gordon Greer said, “Ed enjoyed a really good 2023 with Leyton Orient, playing his part in their promotion, but he hasn’t featured in recent months.
“At Ed’s stage in his career, it’s important that he’s playing regular first team football and we hope to see him get that with Crewe. We will monitor his progress closely.”
Turns progressed through the Albion academy having joined as a 14-year-old, going onto make his first team debut for us in an EFL Cup win over Swansea City in September 2021.