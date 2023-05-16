Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes Arsenal should pay big to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador international has been excellent for the Seagulls this season and last January they rebuffed a £70m bid from Arsenal for the 21-year-old.

Caicedo and his agent stated they wanted to leave and even tried to force through a deal to Mikel Arteta’s team but the Seagulls held firm. Caicedo then signed an improved contract with Brighton until June 2027 but the club are still bracing themselves for bids at the end of this season. Arsenal are expected to return with a higher offer but Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all keeping tabs on a player with a guide price of around £80m.

Keane, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Brighton's thrilling 3-0 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday, said: "You can see why they [Arsenal] are into him, he is a strong and powerful boy. He's a good age, he's 21 and adapted to the Premier League very well.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is widely tipped to leave this summer with Arsenal interested