Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes Arsenal should pay big to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador international has been excellent for the Seagulls this season and last January they rebuffed a £70m bid from Arsenal for the 21-year-old.
Caicedo and his agent stated they wanted to leave and even tried to force through a deal to Mikel Arteta’s team but the Seagulls held firm. Caicedo then signed an improved contract with Brighton until June 2027 but the club are still bracing themselves for bids at the end of this season. Arsenal are expected to return with a higher offer but Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all keeping tabs on a player with a guide price of around £80m.
Keane, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Brighton's thrilling 3-0 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday, said: "You can see why they [Arsenal] are into him, he is a strong and powerful boy. He's a good age, he's 21 and adapted to the Premier League very well.
"He is good tactically if you are playing with someone like [Martin] Ødegaard and you need someone to do a sitting job and to be defensive minded. So there is no surprise they are interested. They tried to get him in January and he signed a new deal [with Brighton] but I'm sure he has plenty of clauses. Obviously Arsenal are keen on him but they are going to have to pay big money for him. At the age he is, he is a good investment for Arsenal."