Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Potter has been out of work since he was relieved of his duties at Chelsea in April 2023. The 48-year-old moved from Brighton to West London in September 2022.

Ajax are in danger of not qualifying for Europe next season after a hugely underwhelming season. They currently sit fifth in the Eridivise – six points short of the top four, with three games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report in The Guardian this evening (Thursday, April 25) reads: “Ajax are interested in appointing Graham Potter as the former Chelsea manager plots a return to coaching after more than a year on the sidelines.

"Potter, who is also on a list of potential replacements for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, has been recharging his batteries since a challenging seven-month spell at Chelsea last season.

"The former Brighton manager has been linked with plenty of jobs and is determined not to be rushed into taking the wrong one.”