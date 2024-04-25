'Plots a return' - Former Brighton manager eyed up by sleeping European giants amid Manchester United link
Potter has been out of work since he was relieved of his duties at Chelsea in April 2023. The 48-year-old moved from Brighton to West London in September 2022.
Ajax are in danger of not qualifying for Europe next season after a hugely underwhelming season. They currently sit fifth in the Eridivise – six points short of the top four, with three games remaining.
A report in The Guardian this evening (Thursday, April 25) reads: “Ajax are interested in appointing Graham Potter as the former Chelsea manager plots a return to coaching after more than a year on the sidelines.
"Potter, who is also on a list of potential replacements for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, has been recharging his batteries since a challenging seven-month spell at Chelsea last season.
"The former Brighton manager has been linked with plenty of jobs and is determined not to be rushed into taking the wrong one.”
The newspaper noted that working in a foreign league ‘would not be an issue for Potter’ as he lifted Östersund into the top flight and Europe, during his seven-year stint in Sweden, before moving to Swansea.
