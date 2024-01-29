Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pedro, 22, scored a hat-trick during the 5-2 win at Sheffield United on Saturday (January 27) – taking his goal tally for the season to 18 in all competitions.

The Brazil international has been particularly prolific in cup competitions, with five goals in two FA Cup games and six in the Europa League. He is currently the top scorer in the European competition – playing a pivotal part in Albion reaching the knock-out rounds.

“Joao Pedro is an important player in this moment for Brighton,” De Zerbi said, after the striker’s heroics at Bramall Lane.

"He will be important player for the next transfer market for our club.

"The policy of Brighton is clear. It is to compete but to help the young players to improve and progress.

"It’s normal and we have to accept when we lose [Alexis] Mac Allister, [Moises] Caicedo and other important players.

"The challenge is to find other good players.”

De Zerbi made those comments after he was asked for the secret behind Brighton’s success in the transfer market – as they keep unearthing talents with high quality.

Pedro, a club record £30m signing from Watford, may be tough to keep hold of beyond the summer transfer window – and that is something De Zerbi is expecting.

"We have to accept this strategy,” the Italian added.

"The recruitment here is brilliant. It is a great organisation to find new young players and then we try to decide which player is ready to play.

"Others go to play on loan and progress in other teams. We have lot of young players on loan and we are waiting on their improvement.”

De Zerbi named Facundo Buonanotte, Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso as three of Brighton’s best young talents, alongside Pedro.

Ferguson, 19, is experiencing somewhat of a goal-drought but he showed glimpses of his best form against Sheffield United.

After having a brilliant header disallowed for offside early on, Ferguson turned provider for Buonanotte’s screamer. The Irish teenager linked up play excellently and looked to have his confidence back.

"Yes, he [Ferguson] played very well,” De Zerbi said. I can’t consider if he scored or not.

"I have to analyse the performance. It was brilliant, I think.