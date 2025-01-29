Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton are expected to push in the final days of the January transfer window in their bid to sign Derby County defender Eiran Cashin.

The Seagulls are determined to bolster their defence and have reportedly already had a £12m bid for the 23-year-old rejected by the Rams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cashin has been on Albion’s radar for sometime and they tried to the sign the Irishman previously in the 2023 summer window. The defender increased speculation on his future last Saturday as he stayed on the pitch to wave to fans after Derby’s 2-1 Championship loss at Cardiff.

Brighton transfer target Eiran Cashin in action for Derby County at Cardiff City last Saturday

It was viewed as a possible goodbye to supporters by the player who progressed through the youth ranks and represented Derby since 2009. Cashin is apparently eager to test himself in the Premier League and is keen on a move to Brighton but as yet, the clubs are yet to agree on a deal. That could however change in the coming days and hours as talks progress.

Derby are already preparing for life without their prize asset with the arrival of former Brighton and Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke.

Clarke joined Brighton from Portsmouth in 2019 but never played a first team match for the Seagulls. The ex-Ipswich man impressed while on loan from Brighton at Derby in the 2021-22 season and also had a decent loan stint at West Brom. He joined Middlesbrough in 2022 but has now opted to return to the Rams for the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As soon as I heard there was a possibility to come back I was over the moon," Clarke told Derby's website.

"It's the third time and it shows how much I've enjoyed being here, and from the club's point of view I've done something right or they wouldn't keep bringing me back.

"I was in a situation where I was around the [Middlesbrough] squad but maybe not playing as many minutes as I'd like, so I was looking to get out and get some game time somewhere and Derby popped up," Clarke said.

Derby are third from bottom in the Championship and face a relegation battle between now and the end of the season. The arrival of Clarke and the possible injection of cash from the potential sale of Cashin could provide a timely boost for Paul Warne’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton are keen to add to their defence as Igor Julio is out for the season with a hamstring issue, while experienced duo Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have both had injury problems this term.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, speaking prior to last Saturday’s home loss to Everton, said: “I think especially in our defensive line, we are suffering a little bit, but we always manage to find solutions so far. That's also our job. Defensively we have to see [if we sign a defender], but in general I'm happy with the squad for sure.”