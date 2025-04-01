'Possibly' – Two season ending injury blows for Brighton as Fabian Hurzeler considers new plan for Aston Villa

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 1st Apr 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Brighton vs Aston Villa Premier League team news

Brighton have suffered further injury blows ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

The Seagulls have suffered badly with injuries this season and £40m summer signing Georginio Rutter and defender Adam Webster have added to those concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For all the latest Albion news, follow Brighton and Hove Albion FC - SussexWorld Facebook page

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has further injury concerns ahead of Aston VillaFabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has further injury concerns ahead of Aston Villa
Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has further injury concerns ahead of Aston Villa

Rutter twisted his ankle in the turf during the first half of their FA Cup quarter-final penalty shootout loss to Nottingham Forest last Saturday, while Adam Webster pulled his hamstring and was replaced by skipper Lewis Dunk just before extra-time.

Both were swiftly ruled out for the Aston Villa match and head coach Fabian Hurzeler admitted “it’s possible” they will miss the rest of the season.

It’s a huge blow for the Seagulls as they push for European qualification with nine Premier League matches of the season remaining.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Albion are already without the likes of Igor Julio (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), Tariq Lamptey (foot), Joel Veltman (foot) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe).

Despite the injuries, Hurzeler looks forward to the challenge of facing Aston Villa, who are pushing for the top four, into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

"They want to go to Europe, they're still in three competitions,” said Hurzeler. “Going for a title, so I think they play a great season and it's another chance for us, another opportunity.

"We have to play very mature, we have to play with big intensity, we have to play also in some moments like we can't play that soft, like we played in some moments against Nottingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“So we have to be more ruthless and that's what we have to improve in comparison with the game before. And then I'm sure that we have a big chance tomorrow.”

For your next Albion read: The eight players set to leave Brighton this summer amid £20m Sunderland link

Related topics:BrightonFabian HurzelerAston VillaAdam WebsterPremier LeagueAlbionLewis Dunk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice