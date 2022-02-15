Graham Potter makes Cristiano Ronaldo admission amid Manchester United goal struggles

The 37-year-old, who made an emotional return to Manchester United in the summer, has won it all.

He has won 32 trophies in his career including seven league titles in three countries, five UEFA Champions Leagues, and one UEFA European Championship with his native Portugal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronaldo also holds the record for the most appearances, goals and assists in the UEFA Champions League, most goals in the UEFA European Championship, and most international goals by a male player.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter is relishing the opportunity to take on five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time as a manager on Tuesday evening. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

But the Portuguese forward, who is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, is enduring a tough spell at present.

Ronaldo has gone six games without a goal, his longest barren run since 2011 when he went seven without scoring.

But, speaking ahead of Albion's trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Tuesday evening, Potter said Ronaldo was still 'one of the best' and compared his recent struggles to that of Neal Maupay.

The French forward ended his own five-game goalless run at the weekend in Brighton's 2-0 win at struggling Watford.

The Seagulls head coach said: "We’ve run out of superlatives in terms of what he has done in his career and the player he is. He’s had an amazing career, he’s out of this world. There’s nothing else to say with that.

"Too often we zoom into individuals and forget that it’s a team game and sometimes when the team isn’t scoring the person playing up front can get the attention, which is what we found with Neal Maupay for example.

"It’s not about the individual it’s about the team, from what I have seen you still see the quality he has, that he brings to the team and the club.