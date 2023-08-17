Powerful Brighton defender told he 'is wanted' as surprise transfer now looks imminent

Brighton's Odel Offiah made two Premier League appearances for the Seagulls last term

Offiah, 20, is likely to struggle for game this season at the American Express Stadium and Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts are extremely keen on a loan deal.

The powerful defender has progressed through the ranks at Albion and is contracted to the club until June of next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts boss Frankie McAvoy said: “He is a big, strong, powerful defender who is quick and he is one we are interested in getting through the door. We like him and, if we can get him, we think he will be a good asset.”

Brighton are quite well stacked in the right back area with James Milner, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey and Jack Hinshelwood all available to head coach Roberto De Zerbi.