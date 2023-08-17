BREAKING
Powerful Brighton defender told he 'is wanted' as surprise transfer now looks imminent

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah looks set to leave this summer transfer window.
By Derren Howard
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:37 BST
Brighton's Odel Offiah made two Premier League appearances for the Seagulls last term

Offiah, 20, is likely to struggle for game this season at the American Express Stadium and Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts are extremely keen on a loan deal.

The powerful defender has progressed through the ranks at Albion and is contracted to the club until June of next year.

Hearts boss Frankie McAvoy said: “He is a big, strong, powerful defender who is quick and he is one we are interested in getting through the door. We like him and, if we can get him, we think he will be a good asset.”

Brighton are quite well stacked in the right back area with James Milner, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey and Jack Hinshelwood all available to head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Last term, Offiah made two Premier League appearances for Brighton and also featured in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Forest Green Rovers.

