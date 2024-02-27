Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a number of selection headscratchers ahead of their FA Cup tie with Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Wednesday.
The Seagulls, who are seventh in the Premier League following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Everton, are preparing for a tricky contest against a Wolves team who are impressing under Gary O’Neil this season.
De Zerbi’s team reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup last term but suffered a painful penalty-shootout loss to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. The Italian head coach has previously spoken of using that disappointment to inspire a fresh cup challenge this season, which is set to be severely tested on Wednesday night.
Brighton have a number of injuries and suspensions and here’s our predicted XI to face Wolves...