Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a number of selection headscratchers ahead of their FA Cup tie with Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Wednesday.

The Seagulls, who are seventh in the Premier League following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Everton, are preparing for a tricky contest against a Wolves team who are impressing under Gary O’Neil this season.

De Zerbi’s team reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup last term but suffered a painful penalty-shootout loss to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. The Italian head coach has previously spoken of using that disappointment to inspire a fresh cup challenge this season, which is set to be severely tested on Wednesday night.

Brighton have a number of injuries and suspensions and here’s our predicted XI to face Wolves...

1 . Jason Steele - GK Has not played since the 2-1 loss to Tottenham and could return between the sticks for this one ahead of Bart Verbruggen. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

2 . Tariq Lamptey - RB Played an hour against Everton and could be in from the start ahead of Joel Veltman and Jack Hinshelwood, who is struggling with a foot injury. Photo: BHAFC

3 . Lewis Dunk - CB The skipper is in top form and scored the leveller against Everton on his 400th appearance. He would love a cup run with his home town club. Photo: Warren Little