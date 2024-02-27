BREAKING
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a number of injuries issues ahead of the FA Cup clash at WolvesBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a number of injuries issues ahead of the FA Cup clash at Wolves
Predicted Brighton line-up vs Wolves as De Zerbi awards rare start for £23m ace and youngster ready for depleted Seagulls

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Wolves for an FA Cup fifth round clash
By Derren Howard
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:40 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 11:06 GMT

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a number of selection headscratchers ahead of their FA Cup tie with Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Wednesday.

The Seagulls, who are seventh in the Premier League following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Everton, are preparing for a tricky contest against a Wolves team who are impressing under Gary O’Neil this season.

De Zerbi’s team reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup last term but suffered a painful penalty-shootout loss to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. The Italian head coach has previously spoken of using that disappointment to inspire a fresh cup challenge this season, which is set to be severely tested on Wednesday night.

Brighton have a number of injuries and suspensions and here’s our predicted XI to face Wolves...

Has not played since the 2-1 loss to Tottenham and could return between the sticks for this one ahead of Bart Verbruggen.

1. Jason Steele - GK

Has not played since the 2-1 loss to Tottenham and could return between the sticks for this one ahead of Bart Verbruggen. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Played an hour against Everton and could be in from the start ahead of Joel Veltman and Jack Hinshelwood, who is struggling with a foot injury.

2. Tariq Lamptey - RB

Played an hour against Everton and could be in from the start ahead of Joel Veltman and Jack Hinshelwood, who is struggling with a foot injury. Photo: BHAFC

The skipper is in top form and scored the leveller against Everton on his 400th appearance. He would love a cup run with his home town club.

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper is in top form and scored the leveller against Everton on his 400th appearance. He would love a cup run with his home town club. Photo: Warren Little

Has been excellent for Albion this season and likely to partner the skipper - unless De Zerbi decides to rest him for Adam Webster ahead of a busy schedule.

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Has been excellent for Albion this season and likely to partner the skipper - unless De Zerbi decides to rest him for Adam Webster ahead of a busy schedule. Photo: GLYN KIRK

