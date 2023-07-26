Chelsea transfer Moises Caicedo is set to feature for Brighton against Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi insists Moises Caicedo will feature against Brentford in Atlanta tonight as Brighton continue their Premier League Summer Series.

Caicedo, 21, continue to be the subject of much transfer debate as talks between Brighton and Chelsea continue on the Ecuadorian’s future. So far Chelsea have offered £80m for the midfielder but Brighton are holding out for £100m.

De Zerbi said last week that if he is planning to have Caicedo in his starting XI for the opening match of the Premier League season against Luton Town on August 12. He did not feature in Albion’s pre-season 4-3 loss to Chelsea last weekend in Philadelphia but is set to play in the second half against Thomas Frank’s Brentford in Atlanta.

Caicedo needs pre-season minutes if he is to play for Albion against Luton but playing him in pre-season is without doubt a major risk. An injury to their major asset could scupper a potential £100m transfer this window.

De Zerbi however said, ”He will play [against Brentford]. In the second half. 30 minutes around. Would you like to know the position? Midfield.”

Asked if he had a deadline when he would like to see the transfer saga resolved, the Italian added: “My only deadline is about the attitude of him, inside the dressing room and on the pitch. The other thing is not my problem. My work is to be a coach, not to work in the transfer market. I am happy if Moises stays with us but we will play anyway without him and we have to be ready to find another if he leaves.”

Tonight could also see an outing for James Milner who arrived on a free transfer this summer after eight seasons at Liverpool and a start for £30m signing Joao Pedro who impressed from the bench against Chelsea.

Brighton predicted XI to face Brentford: Jason Steele; James Milner, Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross; Billy Gilmour, Mo Dahoud, Adam Lallana; Joao Pedro, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso.