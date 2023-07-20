NationalWorldTV
Predicted Brighton XI vs Chelsea as Moises Caicedo decision made and 'fantastic' new Liverpool signing to debut

Brighton and Hove Albion will start their Premier League Summer Series against Chelsea in Philadelphia this Saturday – but who will make the starting XI.
By Derren Howard
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

It will be a chance for Roberto De Zerbi to see some players on the pitch for the first time as they prepare for Europa League and Premier League football next term.

The match against Chelsea kicks off at the Lincoln Financial Field Saturday – midnight UK time – and it could see the likes of new arrivals James Milner and Joao Pedro star for Brighton.

Star midfielder Moises Caicedo also made the journey to the US for the pre-season tournament despite his constant links to Chelsea.

Brighton and Hove Albion ill take on Chelsea this Saturday as part of the Premier League summer SeriesBrighton and Hove Albion ill take on Chelsea this Saturday as part of the Premier League summer Series
Brighton and Hove Albion ill take on Chelsea this Saturday as part of the Premier League summer Series

The Blues have offered £80m for the 21-year-old but Brighton are holding out for £100m. Caicedo may not be risked for the match in case of injury and it could be a chance for Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate – who returned after a loan in Belgium last term – to stake his claim.

James Milner, fresh from his free transfer arrival after eight successful years at Liverpool, could also feature in midfield or at right back. Record £30m summer signing Joao Pedro could also offer De Zerbi another new option in attack this Saturday against Chelsea. Former Chelsea men Billy Gilmour and Tariq Lamptey will hope to be involved against their former club.

Brighton's predicted XI to face Chelsea at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia this Saturday: Steele; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross, Alzate;

Pedro, Ferguson, Mitoma.

