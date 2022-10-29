Predicted Chelsea XI at Brighton as FIVE injuries force big changes and recall - Gallery

Brighton could be without defender Joel Veltman for Chelsea’s visit to the Amex Stadium.

Veltman came off during the 3-1 defeat at Manchester City last weekend with a calf injury.

Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Lallana are back in training and should be included in the matchday squad.

Mateo Kovacic should be available for the visitors as Graham Potter makes his return to the south coast.

The midfielder came off late on in the Champions League win in Salzburg but was only suffering fatigue.

Kalidou Koulibaly (knee) is nearing a return but will miss out, as will longer-term absentees N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana.

Ahead of the trip his former club, Potter said: “Before I went to Brighton I had no experience as a Premier League manager so I learnt that I could do that,” he replied when asked for the biggest lesson he took from his three years at the Amex Stadium.

“Sometimes you have to suffer and you have to experience pain along the way and obviously the higher you are in the Premier League the more noise there is.”

Here’s how Chelsea could line-up...

