Former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany will take Burnley back to his old club in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The Clarets, the current Sky Bet Championship leaders, were paired with the reigning Premier League champions in the draw minutes after their 1-0 fifth round win over Fleetwood on Wednesday evening. Carabao Cup winners Manchester United will host top-flight counterparts Fulham, while League Two Grimsby’s reward for their shock 2-1 win at Premier League Southampton is a trip to Brighton. Albion advanced to the last eight thanks to the victory at Stoke City on Tuesday night. In the remaining tie, Sheffield United will host Championship rivals Blackburn.