Predicted FA Cup winners 2023: Data experts forecast Brighton, Grimsby, Man United, Man City and Sheffield United outcome - gallery
The draw for the FA Cup quarter-final was completed last night – but who is tipped to lift the trophy at Wembley in June?
Former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany will take Burnley back to his old club in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The Clarets, the current Sky Bet Championship leaders, were paired with the reigning Premier League champions in the draw minutes after their 1-0 fifth round win over Fleetwood on Wednesday evening. Carabao Cup winners Manchester United will host top-flight counterparts Fulham, while League Two Grimsby’s reward for their shock 2-1 win at Premier League Southampton is a trip to Brighton. Albion advanced to the last eight thanks to the victory at Stoke City on Tuesday night. In the remaining tie, Sheffield United will host Championship rivals Blackburn.
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester City v Burnley, Manchester United v Fulham, Brighton v Grimsby, Sheffield United v Blackburn. The ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, March 18.
