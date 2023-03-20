Predicted FA Cup winners: Statistic experts forecast Brighton, Sheffield United, Man City and Man United outcome

Brighton an Hove Albion powered into the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they will face Man United at Wembley Stadium next month

The Seagulls were on top form as they beat League Two outfit Grimsby Town 5-0 at the Amex Stadium yesterday, thanks to brace from teenage striker Evan Ferguson, with further goals from Deniz Undav, Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma.

Roberto De Zerbi's impressive team now have a date at Wembley with Manchester United, who advanced following their chaotic 3-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford yesterday.

Brighton's semi-final fixture is expected to take place on Sunday, April 23 – with Manchester City and Championship outfit Sheffield United contesting the other semi-final, also at Wembley a day earlier.

It's a fine achievement for Brighton to reach this stage of the competition and victory against Erik ten Hag's United would see them contest an FA Cup for the first time since 1983, where they lost to Man United after a replay.

The data experts at Oddschecker have crunched the numbers and here's who is expected to triumph in the FA Cup this season...

1 . Brighton and Hove Albion will face Manchester United in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium next month Photo: GLYN KIRK

2 . Sheffield United Latest odds: 50/1 Photo: Jan Kruger

3 . Brighton and Hove Albion Latest odds: 7/1 Photo: GLYN KIRK

4 . Man United Latest odds 27/10 Photo: Ash Donelon