Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will take his team to Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United for their first match of the 2022-23 Premier League season

Predicted Premier League table 2022-23 after fixture release: Supercomputer forecasts Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal finish

Brighton and Hove Albion will begin their new Premier League season with a trip to Manchester United – but where will the Seagulls and their top flight rival finish the campaign?

By Derren Howard
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 12:41 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 1:22 pm

Albion will be live on Sky TV as they will face Erik Ten Hag’s team on Sunday, August 7. It will be Ten Hag’s first match in charge of the Red Devils having been installed following the departure of Ralf Rangnick.

Brighton’s first match at the Amex Stadium will be against Eddie Howe’s big spending Newcastle United on August 13.

The Seagulls face old rivals Crystal Palace on September 17 at the Amex Stadium and February 11 at Selhurst Park.

The six week World Cup break follows Albion’s match against Aston Villa on November 12 and they restart on Boxing Day at Southampton.

Following the fixture release for the Premier League 2022/2023 season, Parimatchhas revealed their latest Premier League odds.

Here’s how the final table is tipped to finish.

1. Manchester City

Title favourites once more. 8/13 for the title and 1/66 for a top four finish

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

2. Liverpool

Another near miss for the Reds? 9/4 for the title and 1/12 for a top four finish

Photo: Andrew Powel

3. Chelsea

Well worth a flutter at 14/1 for the title and 8/11 for a top four finish

Photo: Clive Rose

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Fourth again...16/1 for the title and 10/11 for a top four

Photo: David Rogers

