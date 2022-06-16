Predicted Premier League table 2022-23 after fixture release: Supercomputer forecasts Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal finish

Albion will be live on Sky TV as they will face Erik Ten Hag’s team on Sunday, August 7. It will be Ten Hag’s first match in charge of the Red Devils having been installed following the departure of Ralf Rangnick.

Brighton’s first match at the Amex Stadium will be against Eddie Howe’s big spending Newcastle United on August 13.

The Seagulls face old rivals Crystal Palace on September 17 at the Amex Stadium and February 11 at Selhurst Park.

The six week World Cup break follows Albion’s match against Aston Villa on November 12 and they restart on Boxing Day at Southampton.

Here's how the final table is tipped to finish.

