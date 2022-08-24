Predicted Premier League table 2022-23: Elo data experts forecast staggering Brighton, Leeds, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham finishes

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Potter has steered his team to seven Premier League points from their first three matches of the season

Leeds are fresh from their 3-0 win against Chelsea at Elland Road, while Brighton impressed with a clinical 2-0 away win at West Ham.

It has fans from both teams dreaming of European football next season as they hope to emerge from the pack and challenge the established elite of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Leeds are currently third in the table after three matches – above fifth-placed Albion on goal difference – but where are both teams and all of their top flight rivals expected to finish come the end of the season?

Data experts at betvictor.com have forecast how the Premier League table could look. The model uses xG data and metrics that measure current form. The season is simulated thousands of times and the average points total and goal difference is then calculated.

Additionally, the model uses the tried and tested Elo rating method to track the relative quality of teams.

1. Man City

ELO rating: 1818, Projected GD: 52, projected points: 83, relegation: 1%, UCL qualification: 99%, PL winner: 58%

2. Arsenal

ELO rating: 1625, Projected GD: 35, projected points: 77, relegation: 1%, UCL qualification: 94%, PL winner:18%

3. Liverpool

ELO rating: 1774, Projected GD: 42, projected points: 75, relegation: 1%, UCL qualification: 89%, PL winner: 17%

4. Tottenham

ELO rating:1644, Projected GD: 31, projected points: 74, relegation: 1%, UCL qualification: 88%, PL winner: 7%

5. Chelsea

ELO rating: 1620, Projected GD: 7, projected points: 58, relegation: 1%, UCL qualification: 11%, PL winner: 1%

6. Brighton

ELO rating: 1519, Projected GD: 4, projected points: 56, relegation: 1%, UCL qualification: 6%, PL winner: 1%

7. Man United

ELO rating: 1533, Projected GD: 3, projected points: 56, relegation: 1%, UCL qualification: 4%, PL winner: 1%

8. Leeds United

ELO rating: 1450, Projected GD: 3, projected points: 56, relegation: 1%, UCL qualification: 4%, PL winner: 1%

9. Newcastle United

ELO rating: 1505, Projected GD: 2, projected points: 55, relegation: 1%, UCL qualification: 4%, PL winner: 1%

10. Crystal Palace

ELO rating: 1486, Projected GD: -5, projected points: 49, relegation: 3%, UCL qualification: 3%, PL winner: 1%

11. Brentford

ELO rating: 1431, Projected GD: -8, projected points: 45, relegation: 11%, UCL qualification: 1%, PL winner: 1%

12. West Ham

ELO rating: 1483, Projected GD: -12, projected points: 45, relegation: 15%, UCL qualification: 1%, PL winner: 1%

13. Fulham

ELO rating: 1326, Projected GD: -15, projected points: 43, relegation: 17%, UCL qualification: 1%, PL winner: 1%

14. Leicester

ELO rating: 1497, Projected GD: -13, projected points: 42, relegation: 17%, UCL qualification: 1%, PL winner: 1%

15. Southampton

ELO rating: 1393, Projected GD: -18, projected points: 42, relegation: 19%, UCL qualification: 1%, PL winner: 1%

16. Everton

ELO rating: 1400, Projected GD: -15, projected points: 40, relegation: 30%, UCL qualification: 1%, PL winner: 1%

17. Wolves

ELO rating: 1428, Projected GD: -17, projected points: 40, relegation: 32%, UCL qualification: 1%, PL winner: 1%

18. Aston Villa

ELO rating: 1444, Projected GD: -20, projected points: 39, relegation: 34%, UCL qualification: 1%, PL winner: 1%

19. Nottingham Forest

ELO rating: 1315, Projected GD: -27, projected points: 36, relegation: 53%, UCL qualification: 1%, PL winner: 1%

20. Bournemouth